'Very fun find on a hike': Similkameen resident comes across northern alligator lizard in Summerland

Contributed Deb Evans

A Keremeos resident had a little lizard run out from under her feet while on a hike in Summerland on Wednesday.

Deb Evans said over messenger that she saw the northern alligator lizard stop just a few feet away from her.

The wildlife watcher managed to catch the lizard slinking away on camera.

"It was a great moment to watch it slowly move up the rock," she added.

Evans also shared her video with the South Okanagan Wildlife Watchers Group, a Facebook page that shares their locations and experiences capturing wildlife.

"[It was a] very fun find on a hike."