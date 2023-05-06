Work at Penticton's point intersection ramping up with spring weather

Photo: City of Penticton

Construction crews will soon begin work on Galt Avenue at the so-called "point intersection" in Penticton, as part of traffic calming work that includes infrastructure for the lake-to-lake bike lane.

Nearby residents and businesses have been mailed notices, and work is expected to start mid-May.

"This work will involve upgrades to sanitary, water and storm drainage utilities, as well as the installation of underground electrical and street lighting, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and paving," reads a press release Friday from the City of Penticton.

"The public should anticipate disruptions to traffic flows, site access and utilities. Residents and businesses will be notified 48 hours in advance of any planned interruptions of utility service or access. The City appreciates your patience as these upgrades are constructed."

Currently, construction is focused on Greenwood and Dartmouth Drives, which are open to local traffic only. Next week there will also be minor work along Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street.

Construction will continue throughout the summer on various portions of the project. Work on the roundabout at the intersection of Galt Avenue, South Main Street and Pineview Road will begin in the fall.