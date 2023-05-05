Raising Alzheimer's awareness and funding, one step at a time

Photo: File photo

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has announced a prize draw for South Okanagan residents participating in the upcoming IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's.

The walk, which will take place May 28, raises funds for the society. Communities all over the province take part in what culminates as the society's largest fundraiser of the year.

This year, registrants will have a chance to win a $1,000 VISA gift card.

Residents of the South Okanagan are encouraged to sign up as an individual or as a team of family, friends or co-workers, to help raise money and awareness.

Funds raised go towards programs and services like a dementia helpline, and fitness and social programs.

"The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's is instrumental in changing the lives of more than 85,000 people living with dementia and their caregivers,” says Marty Beth Rutherford, manager of regional services for the Alzheimer Society of B.C., in a press release.

“Not only is it a significant fundraiser for the Society, enabling us to provide vital programs and services, it rallies a community of support around people affected by dementia, and lets them know that they are not alone.”

To register or make a donation, click here. Other options to participate include becoming a volunteer, or, if you can't make the in-person event, learn more about alternative options. like organizing a walk in your neighbourhood with family and friends.

This year's South Okanagan walk will kick off at Gyro Park in Penticton at 1 p.m. May 28. It is in honour of Mick and Jill Gratton, members of the local community whose lives have been impacted by dementia.

The walk aims to show people on the dementia journey that they are not alone.