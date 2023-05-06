Action Fest gearing up for fun weekend of family fun this June in Summerland

Photo: Mike Biden Fun at Action Fest in a previous year.

The 41st annual Summerland Action Festival will take place once again this June, featuring free entertainment and family fun for the community.

From June 2 to 4 at Memorial Park, expect to see a jam-packed lineup with a theme of "celebration," with a wide variety of musical artists.

Acts include top tribute artists like Barracuda performing the songs of Heart and Led Zeppelin, Space Cowboy in tribute to the Steve Miller Band, the Ray Roper Project & Stonebolt and many more.

Local band The Jon B0z Band will hit the main stage Saturday night.

In addition to the music, there will be a children's Fun Zone, a baseball tournament, food and other vendors, a pancake breakfast, fireworks and the Giant's Head Run.

Summerland's Got Talent will also be returning, with local acts in three age categories from children to adults.

