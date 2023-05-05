Penticton Channel rubber duck drop returning this month, with prizes of $500 to the three speediest birds

Photo: Contributed/File Photo

Drop a duck, win bucks!

Operation Duck Drop is coming to the Penticton Channel this month, a fun and charitable event that will see three lucky ducks walk home with $500 in their pockets.

On Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m., attendees will be dropping marked rubber ducks into the water way at the Green Mountain Road entrance.

All the ducks will then race to the finish line at the stairs at the end of the channel, with the first three ducks earning their owners $500 each.

After the exciting race, the party heads over to Skaha Beach where there will be a BBQ by donation, a cheque presentation, prizes and music.

All net proceeds will go to the Penticton Indian Band and the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society.

Ducks are now on sale for $2 each or a 10-pack for $20. Buy them online here, before you're fresh out of luck!