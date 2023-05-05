End of Penticton Youth Week roller party moves indoors due to rain

Photo: Pixabay

As Youth Week in Penticton draws to a close, the final event will move to a different venue due to expected rain.

The Roller Rink Wrap Party will take place at the Curling Club, located at 505 Vees Drive, Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The party had previously been set to take place at the outdoor rink by City Hall.

Attendees need not worry — the party will still feature a BBQ helmed by the Penticton Fire Department and Total Restoration Penticton kicking off at 4 p.m., plus plenty of opportunity to roller skate.

The event is drop-in and free to attend.