Elton John tribute show adds performance date in Penticton

Billed as the ultimate show for Elton John fans, The Yellow Brick Road Experience is coming to Penticton, after success touring in other Okanagan locations.

On Sunday, May 21 at the Cleland Community Theatre, catch Andrew Johns and his eight-piece band The Jets performing their high-energy tribute to Elton John.

Expect to hear all the hits from John in his prime, like "Crocodile Rock," "Tiny Dancer," "Yellow Brick Road," "Burn Down the Mission," and "Your Song," among many more.

Four-time Juno award-winner from the Parachute Club Julie Masi is also part of the show.

Tickets are now on sale for the Penticton date, available online here or at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre, priced at $52.50 each.

Or, win your tickets to the show through Castanet online here.