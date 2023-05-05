Ceremonial release of Okanagan Sockeye fry in Penticton touches on more than just restoring the salmon population

Casey Richardson

Dozens of community members of the Syilx Okanagan Nation and school children gathered along the Penticton channel riverbanks Thursday morning to take part in an important ceremony, releasing thousands of sockeye salmon fry.

The annual Okanagan Nation Alliance fry release is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the sockeye salmon population in local waterways and educate the public about the importance of culture and conservation.

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel said the ceremonies with the Syilx language, songs and prayers are extremely important to educate the general public.

“As I mentioned earlier in my remarks that the salmon has been a very important part of our way of life for thousands and thousands of years,” he added.

“I'm just amazed by the hard work of our Okanagan Nation Alliance fisheries, and the support from the communities that get behind this kind of activity each and every year to keep regenerating and reviving our salmon in our lakes and tributaries.”

He said he was pleased to see such a great turnout for the event.

“The education that goes along with all this is so important, especially in terms of future developments, and educating our children. Especially our children, for them to learn our history and our way of life. And it's good to get that same kind of knowledge and education out to the general public also, so they understand the history of our people as it relates to the salmon and all of our food staples that we survived on for thousands of years.”

For the last 19 years, the ONA has been raising the fry to release into the lake. The hatchery team works alongside stream restoration, rehabilitation and dam passage crews to make sure the fish have a solid habitat to return to.

“As far as raising the fish up, we got a really successful year with 4.9 million fish. We have our fish in Schools Program, in which we give about 100 little Sockeye to the schools that participate and then the children raise the fish up for us for this release,” Herb Alex, building operator for the hatchery located on Penticton Indian Band land said, adding that just a small portion of the fish were released Thursday.

“It's been a long time in the making, not just with the hatchery, but with all the work that ONA has put in. Before that all the prayers from the elders in the community, that's always a big part of it.”

This is also an integral part of the work that Indigenous communities continue to do to ensure their efforts to revitalize the culture.

“Cultural revitalization is really what's happening with the salmon coming back. We're not just bringing them back for food. We're bringing them back for events like this. We're bringing them back for the whole ecosystem, salmon are the baseline for any strong ecosystem. So at every stage of their life, they are food, but that's why we do this is to support the ecosystem,” Alex added.

Alex said that the Okanagan community has been very supportive of the project since it began over 20 years ago.

“They're integral. We need every single person that lives around the river, not only in the Okanagan but in the Columbia River Basin to help move this forward.”

Participants in the release used small cups and buckets to release the fry into the channel. Many thousands more from the local hatchery were sprayed into the channel along with a stream of water from a long tube.

Many whispered to the fish to return back home, an important part of the ceremony.

“When I released my salmon, I said a prayer. I asked the creator to look over salmon that are released and give them a safe return back into our lakes and our streams,” Gabriel added.

During their four-year cycle, sockeye salmon hatch and grow for six months in the nursery. During that time, Alex said they make sure the baby fish thrive.

“We got to make sure we control the water temperature for them, we got to make sure they're fed when they turn into little fish. We got to make sure that disease protocols are followed and that's huge. Salmon, specifically Sockeye, get diseases very easily from one to another. So we got to make sure we keep an eye on that.”

Then, they’re released to spend their first year in a lake.

After their first year, the fish swim to the ocean and spend much of their life there, before swimming the long trek home to spawn and die.

Throughout the years, efforts from the ONA like the fry release have seen steady increases in the number of salmon returning.

With all of the dedication and hard work to bring back the sockeye population, locals and visitors alike are asked to care for the area.

“Treat the water with respect treat the shoreline with respect. Treat everybody with respect as well as the salmon and that's how we move forward as a community,” Alex said.