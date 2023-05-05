Live music pub The Hub on Martin opening up at old Tug's Taphouse location in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Penticton, get ready to hit the dance floor.

A new live music venue pub, The Hub on Martin, will be opening up in June. They announced their business on Wednesday after taking over and rebranding the former Tug's Taphouse social media pages.

While a set date hasn't been secured yet, they're hoping for early this month.

New owners and operators Kori Iceton and Loree Hubner told Castanet that Duane Jordan, the current owner of Tug's Taphouse, located at 260 Martin Street, connected them. Tug's Taphouse closed during the pandemic.

"We both were interested in the business separately at different times. And then Dwayne gave us a call and kind of set us up on a blind date," Iceton said. "We just got along really well and everything kind of went from there."

Iceton will be bringing her experience from the past dozen years managing at The Barley Mill.

"We want to be that traditional pub in the downtown core. We know there are lots of breweries and we love craft beer. We definitely will have craft beer on tap. But we would also like to be your traditional pub where you can grab a pint of Canadian, Budweiser or Pilsner," she said.

Hubner, who has been managing Kelowna’s The Blue Gator for 17 years, is now bringing her expertise to Penticton.

"There will be covered bands so lots of great dancing music and hoping to kind of bring the gator vibe in the evenings to Penticton," Hubner said.

"We have the whole summer booked basically every Friday and Saturday night with live music," Iceton added.

On Friday and Saturday nights, there will be a $10 cover charge after 9 p.m., which goes to the band playing that evening.

The two are aiming to cater to the 30 to 60-year-old demographic, giving them a consistent place to dance.

"So every Friday, Saturday night, you know that The Hub dance floor will be full," Iceton said. "Neighbourhood-friendly, welcoming pub in the day, and then after nine o'clock, we turned into a live music venue."

There is also a hope that as the pub kicks off, they are able to expand music to Thursdays and Sundays and add music in different styles to "touch all the different artists in the Okanagan." Wing Wednesdays are also a must, according to the new owners.

Renovations have been made to the stage, as it is the main focus of the pub.

"We're custom building the stage to make sure that it's plug-and-play, ready to go. It's going to be a stage where bands want to play," Iceton added.

"On top of this stage, the other only big change that we're going to make is the addition of indoor secure bike parking. Being on the bike lane, we're going to embrace that."

There will also be outdoor bike parking, right below the security cameras.

"We want people to be able to bump around downtown. We're really looking forward to being a part of the Downtown Penticton Association and just promoting all the downtown nightlife," Iceton said.

So far, the pair has received great feedback from the community since their announcement.

Huber said with Martin Street having the newly opened Katsu Heaven Restaurant and being beside the soon-to-open Wildflower Distilling Co., they are excited to see more development for the block.

The Hub is currently looking for staff and accepting applications for all positions, including kitchen and front of house. People can apply by sending an email to [email protected]

Keep an eye on their social media here for upcoming band announcements and opening dates.