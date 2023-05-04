Penticton, Simillkameen urged to prepare as flood watch upgraded

Photo: Contributed

The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded its concerns to a flood watch for Penticton and the Similkameen.

The current watch list includes the Ashnola River, Tulameen River and other tributaries in the Similkameen, as well as tributaries around Penticton.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued a new Evacuation Order for Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks. For a list of addresses, click here.

Sandbag fill sites are open in the City of Penticton, the RDKB and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Residents are reminded to stay clear of high, rushing water and prepare their properties for potential flooding.