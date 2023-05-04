Princeton, Merritt mayors to address House of Commons about rural communities' climate change concerns

Photo: Hanna Gould Photography

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne will be speaking to the House of Commons early Thursday morning after he received an invitation to Canada's Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities.

Coyne said his name was put forward for the task alongside Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz, thanks to Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas.

"From my point of view, I'm going to go with two hats on. I'm going to go as the mayor and I'm also going to go there with my regional hat on and I'm going to talk about the need for support for diking and the need for some type of support on all the orphan dikes in our region," Coyne said.

"My message to them is going to be that we need federal support, talking about all this stuff with climate change and it's not mitigation that they want to talk about, it's adaptation. But mitigation and adaptation have to be one and the same, right?"

After the devastating floods of November 2021, Coyne has long been vocal about the gaps in support from the government, whether it came to repairing his community or getting the infrastructure in place to protect from future events.

"There are little communities like ours across this country that need federal support, to exist in a changing climate world. Nobody wants to come to the table with the money, that's the problem," Coyne said.

"As much as the provincial government in our case has been in step with us the whole way, there's only so much money to go around provincially. The federal government has way more resources at their fingertips, and they need to not just be there and assist us but to assist the province in a way that we can become more resilient, and we can adapt to the changing reality of the situation we're in. "

MP Dan Albas said he recommend Coyne and Goetz to speak in the House of Commons because the two municipal leaders have been lobbying hard for their communities.

"The transportation and municipalities committee is going to be conducting a study on how to create communities that are more resilient and sustainable. Specifically, when it comes to infrastructure and housing, including the implementation of more resilient infrastructure and building products," Albas said.

"And since both of these gentlemen have such a big task in front of them, I wanted to elevate their voices and to make sure that they're heard in Ottawa."

Albas said one of his biggest worries was once the national media attention drifted away from the area after the floods, it would also take away some pressure on the federal government to follow through on their commitments.

"It can be really frustrating for the average citizen when they hear people saying that they're going to have their backs, that they're going to help them recover, that they're going to help them build back better. And when it comes time to build back better, then they're nowhere to be found," he said.

Coyne echoed that sentiment. He has a history of calling out the lack of federal ministers who have come out to see the aftermath of the floods and the need for repairs left in the area.

"It's gonna be hard to keep [my comments to the House] at the five minutes, to be honest. There's so much to be said and I want to make sure that our voices are heard, and heard accurately," he said.

An important point for Coyne is that rural communities need to be better included in infrastructure and future planning.

"This has been what I've been preaching about for quite a while. When it comes to housing, when it comes to poverty, when it comes to drug addiction and even this situation with climate change, that the reality between rural and urban is not the same. We're not going to put a bike lane in and think that's going to solve climate change."

After the recent Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit held in Vancouver, Coyne said that he and other rural-area mayors were left confused by the gaps in solutions provided to them.

"I'm hoping rural British Columbia and rural Canada get heard at a larger table."

Coyne said he plans to take this into further conversation with the federal government later this month too, planning to use his time at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conference in Toronto to set up meetings.

He, along with Grand Forks Mayor Everett Baker and Mayor Goetz, are trying to get three meetings while in the area.

"It's a good opportunity for the three of us, who are going to be there, who are kind of like the three faces of Interior flooding," Coyne added.

The group is hoping to meet with the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But starting off on Thursday, Coyne said he's looking forward to bringing recommendations from the voices that don't always get heard.

Albas said that in his role as an MP, he wants to elevate the voices of the local leaders in his area.

"I hear constant criticism that the government wheels turn slowly. But they do need to turn, and they do need to turn faster. And these two gentlemen are doing everything they can at the local level to meet the expectations of their citizens, and I think the federal government should try and follow their example."