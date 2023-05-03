South Okanagan top cop steps back due to cancer; hopes story will motivate others to get checked

Photo: Castanet Supt. Brian Hunter at an RDOS meeting in 2020.

Penticton's top police officer is taking a leave of absence due to a cancer diagnosis.

Supt. Brian Hunter, who has helmed the South Okanagan RCMP detachment since the beginning of 2020, is battling prostate cancer.

Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck will be taking over Hunter's duties while he gets healthy.

"Because he addressed it early enough it is expected he'll make a complete recovery," Vatamaniuck said in an email to Castanet Wednesday.

Hunter will be away for the foreseeable future while he undergoes treatment, and plans to return as soon as he is feeling better.

Vatamaniuck said Hunter sees his cancer journey as nothing to be afraid of talking about.

"He feels if his story motivates other men to get checked and look after themselves then he is happy to share his story; especially if it translates into saving lives. He consistently urges all men to speak to their doctors about prostate cancer. Even through his own battles Brian never stops caring for others," Vatamaniuck said.

"Just like any other day, the members of the Penticton and South Okanagan RCMP are going to strive to make the communities we serve proud. But more than ever, we are going to strive to make Brian proud as he will be in our hearts and minds every shift."