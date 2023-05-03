RDOS activates sandbag centres to help residents get prepared in case of flooding

Photo: Contributed

With high stream flow advisories and flood watches across the Okanagan Valley and Similkameen region, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced on Wednesday that they have activated sandbag centres across the region.

Residents in need of sand and sandbags can head to a centre in their community.

Current sandbag locations are listed online at the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website here.

Those who require sand and sandbags within their community can also call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 250-490-4225 (during office hours) or email [email protected]

Current sandbag locations are as follows:

In Electoral Area “B”:

Kobau Park - Cawston

In Electoral Area “D”:

Keogan Park – Okanagan Falls

Willow Street – Okanagan Falls

Keremeos Irrigation Pump Station

1st Street and Highway 3A

In Electoral Area “G”:

Corner of 1st Street and Main Street - Olalla

In Electoral Area “H”:

Tulameen Fire Hall

Coalmont Fire Hall

Hayes Creek Fire Hall

Erris Fire Hall

For more help learning about building a sandbag wall, head to the RDOS YouTube channel or click here.

Residents and visitors are reminded to stay clear of high-flow rivers and creeks. High flows, including potential flooding, are possible.

Residents who see flooding are asked to contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456, or in case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

For further information, call the EOC at 250-490-4225.

Current flood warnings and advisories from the BC River Forecast centre can be found online here.