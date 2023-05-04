New Summerland conservation group dedicated to raising awareness and preserving wetlands

Photo: Amie Harbor

A group of Summerland residents passionate about preservation formally announced the incorporation of a new conservation group on Tuesday.

Pintail Ponds Wetland Preservation Society will be raising awareness and appreciation of sensitive wetland ecosystems in Summerland and the surrounding area.

In a press release, the society said their work will begin with the Pintail Ponds Wetland Loop, a "high-value ecosystem, diverse with animal and bird species, located directly adjacent to the Agur Lake Accessible Camp."

"The Society’s President, Amie Harbor has been exploring and enjoying Agur Lake and the surrounding area for over 30 years, but more recently began focusing on the trails around Pintail Ponds. Harbor and fellow Director, Nicky Havers, decided to formalize their appreciation for this special place through the formation of the Society."

The society said its mission is to promote appreciation of sensitive intact wetlands; encourage experiencing their diversity and beauty; identify and document flora and fauna and advocate for their protection.

Harbor, who has been photographing the wildlife at Pintail Ponds for several years, said she has started sharing the society’s finds and photos on the international iNaturalist network.

The society shared that her favourite sightings have been a mother and baby moose, a black bear cooling off in Redtail Pond and a Great Grey Owl on a busy wildlife tree she refers to as “The Town Square”.

Harbor said she is hopeful that the area’s proximity to the Agur Lake Camp will provide unique enjoyment and educational opportunities for the public.

“We are lucky to have such a special place so close and easily accessible,” Harbor said. "Wetland areas like the Pintail Ponds Loop are incredibly rich in diversity and are both scarce and precious in the Okanagan."

“Our Society is excited to begin sharing its value and working to preserve it,” Havers added.

The Pintail Ponds Wetland Preservation Society can be found on Facebook and iNaturalist. For more information or to join the Society, contact [email protected] or 250-809-2757.