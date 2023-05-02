Penticton Ribfest 50/50 tickets available now, plus spots for volunteers

Photo: Ribfest
The Rotary Ribfest is coming back to Penticton, seeking volunteers and promoting their new Super 50/50.
Ribfest takes place July 1-3 at Skaha Lake Park, featuring champion rib chefs from around Canada as well as musical entertainment.
Proceeds from the event go to Rotary-funded community projects.
Advance 50/50 tickets are already available. The tickets are being billed as "super" this year because there is up to $200,000 available to be won - half of a potential $400,000 pot.
Ticket costs are:
- Single Ticket for $20
- 3-Ticket Pack for $50
- 8-Ticket Pack for $100
More information and a link to purchase tickets can be found here.
Ribfest is also seeking volunteers for the festival. More information here.