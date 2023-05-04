Penticton FireSmart hosting education event to help resident get ready for fire season

Photo: Contributed

Hoping to get residents prepared for this summer, Penticton's FireSmart team will be hosting the Ember Stomp event this Saturday at Rotary Park.

The event will showcase any groups that are part of FireSmart, support FireSmart, or have had an experience with FireSmart.

"As we continue to see devastating loss from wildfire, it is important for residents to see the many groups that are involved in keeping the Province of BC FireSmart," Miyoko McKeown, FireSmart Coordinator with the City of Penticton said.

"From the many booths, attendees will learn about what various agencies are doing to protect the City of Penticton. There will also be the opportunity to see apparatus from BC Wildfire and the Fire Department. Most importantly, those in attendance will have the ability to meet Ember the FireSmart Mascot – and maybe sneak a photo with her."

The event will also be family-friendly, with live music, a colouring station made by local artists, food from Queen City Eats and games for kids. More info on all vendors in attendance can be found on the city's website here.

This Saturday will also be Wildfire Preparedness Day, an important maker to make sure everyone is fully prepared.