Bear spotted on camera snooping through yards at night on Penticton Indian band land

Casey Richardson

South Okanagan residents are starting to see bears showing up more often wandering in their backyards and hunting for snacks.

On Saturday, Jason Raggett captured video around 11 p.m. at his home on Sumac Court off Green Mountain Road on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

Raggett shared the video on social media to give fellow residents a heads up about the bear in the area.

The BC Conservation Officer Service has also been reminding B.C. residents bears have been coming out of their dens again.

"They will be hungry and looking for easy access to food," Conservation Officer Ken Owens previously told Castanet.

"Food that will attract bears to neighbourhoods include garbage, bird seed and compost. Fed bears quickly become conditioned to food handouts and will teach their cubs to approach people to get these inappropriate food rewards."

The BCCOS says the best way to stay safe, prevent property damage and prevent the unnecessary killing of bears that come into conflict with humans is to secure attractants.

There are several things residents can do to help keep properties protected:

Keep all garbage securely stored until collection day. Store attractants in a sturdy building or place them in a certified bear-resistant garbage container. Use certified bear-resistant garbage containers community-wide.

Bird feeders often become bear feeders, so please only feed birds during the winter months. Take feeders down between March and November. Keep the ground free of seeds.

If you compost in bear country, create your compost pile inside a bear-resistant electric fence.

For more information on being bear aware, click here.

If anyone experiences conflict with dangerous wildlife they are advised to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters or RAPP hotline toll-free at 1 877 952-7277 or visit the RAPP website.