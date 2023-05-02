$81K donation to help South Okanagan-Similkameen community

Photo: Contributed

The Knights of Pythias have made a significant donation to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, cutting a cheque for $81,000.

The contribution represents the remaining proceeds from $300,000 raised by the Knights over 30 years of running a used newspaper collection program.

"The Knights of Pythias have enjoyed many years of association with the Community Foundation. It has been very much a two-way association. It has been our pleasure to support the foundation and, in return, we appreciate their work in supporting those many charities over the years," says Marv Wilson, Knights of Pythias secretary.

The Knights recently used the fund’s annual investment proceeds to make donations totalling $2,740 to five different charities in the community: the Alzheimer Society of BC, Dragonfly Pond Family Society, Okanagan Boys & Girls Club, OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, and the Kidney Foundation.

The Knights have been operating since 1912, and with its members declining in numbers and rising in age, they worked with the Community Foundation to establish a plan to guide their Legacy Fund to continue giving, in perpetuity, even if the lodge were to close.

“Our partnership with the Knights spans over 20 years and they’re a shining example of community leaders who are dedicated to giving back. We are so grateful for their recent donation, and honoured to take part in their legacy and tradition of giving” says Yuki Ihara, with CFSOS donor services.

