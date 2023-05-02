Gates coming to Penticton's 300 block breezeway to curtail unwanted activity

Photo: City of Penticton bylaw

Penticton will move forward with decorative gates to be installed in the 300-block breezeway downtown, to curtail a rise in rough sleepers using the public space.

At Tuesday's meeting, city council voted in favour of the roughly $10,000 project, which is similar to one implemented in the 200-block breezeway last year, which closes off the area from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Bylaw services manager Tina Mercier said overnight activity in the 300-block breezeway has been on the uptick.

“Pretty much every morning out officers are out there at about 6 a.m. to clear up and keep the area clean and safe for everyone,” Mercier said.

“Gates that open in the morning and which are closed in the evening for the night have been a success, [seeing] a significant reduction in the monitoring cleaning and maintenance of the breezeway.”

Coun. Helena Konanz brought up concerns by a business owner adjacent to the 200 block gated breezeway, who has claimed that the gates have actually increased unwanted squatting activity in front of her store.

Mercier said she understood the concerns.

“I don't think the issue is the gates itself … there’s an increased number of individuals rough sleeping,” Mercier responded.

“We're trying to encourage property owners to kind of fortify and, you know, take some control of their own properties.”

Mercier said they are looking at meeting with the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association to work on incentive, possibly in the form of grants, for local businesses to improve their security.

“It is costly. A lot of the recommendations, you know, they do require a lot of budget, and I completely understand that, but we want to look into it further.”

Mercier also explained that bylaw services officers make phone calls to shelters for individuals found sleeping in the breezeways.

Council voted unanimously to approve the project, which will see gates installed and the walkway closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., with hesitation from some.

“What I don't like to see about this is that we are closing off public space to the public,” Gilbert said, adding that he understands the reasoning at this time.

“I would like to see at one point in the future that we have the bandshell and we have these causeways open at all times for the public to be able to use, because we have that vibrant downtown core.”