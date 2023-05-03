Wildflower Distilling Co. opening doors soon to bring 'elevated spirits' and an 'ocean of original cocktails' to Penticton

Photo: Casey Richardson

A spot on the corner of Martin Street and Wade Avenue that has been sitting empty for multiple years will soon be open in Penticton, filled with craft cocktails and distilled spirits.

Sunny Mehta, the owner, operator and 'liquor baron', as he refers to himself, exudes passion as he speaks about what led him to create Wildflower Distilling Co.

The previous scientist-turned-economist-turned-distiller purchased the previous never-opened distillery at 270 Main Street more than two years ago during the pandemic.

"We were just kind of sitting at the farm, I was enjoying not being at work and realized that I didn't like my work, and realized that I was really good at making alcohol, which I've been doing since about 2005," he said.

"We've been working on some very creative ways of making alcohol different, not better because alcohol is pretty awesome. But different in that we don't want to be the norm. We don't want to be in competition with anybody either."

The key for Mehta was to create a new style of cocktail bar and distillery in Penticton that complimented what was already in the area.

"We're hoping for opening this summer. Our plan is hopefully we will have the tasting room open in the next two weeks, so probably around the 15th or 19th [of May]," he added.

Over the past couple of years, he has worked on finalizing contracts, renovating the space, getting licensing in place and acquiring specific equipment.

"Our biggest problem is a lot of the stuff that we've ordered is coming from long distances away," he said. "I mean, most distilleries take three to three and a half years from purchase to opening. We've taken one. So that's not too bad."

When the tasting room opens in the near future, customers will be able to try the house-made gin and vodka. Mehta said his tagline is 'taking the bite out of vodka,' for his creation.

On a whiteboard in the back distilling room, he has the chemical formulas written out for vodka, which he and another employee worked with to create a softer finish for the alcohol.

"A bit later, we'll have our limoncello out. So hopefully for the heat of the summer, we'll have a beautiful nice ice-cold limoncello for people to have which we're also going to be putting in mixed drinks. We should have, if all goes well, a boozy lemonade, which is going to be fantastic. Not super strong, it's going to be 12 per cent. But it'll be amazing for the hot days and we'll be selling it by the bottles," he said.

"And then for this coming winter, again, we have the anise liquor and hopefully our amaretto. And then for the long term, we have brandy and whiskey coming out in another year and two years."

Mehta said he has already looked into supplying local liquor stores, other restaurants, hotels and spas.

Complimenting this in-house will be an "ocean of original cocktails as well as all the classics."

Mehta said he's excited to be bringing back some that people may or may not know from the pre-prohibition, prohibition and post-prohibition eras.

"One of the things I want to bring to Penticton—which is there in small glimpses—is a taste of something other than farming. Other than country and wine, which I think will complement it beautifully," Mehta said.

"Because again, wine is very elegant and very fashionable and all that sort of stuff. But, I think the cocktail culture is one of those things where it's not so long you can go out have a few drinks, have a couple of cocktails and continue on with your night.

"You're not sort of obligated to stay for dinner, we're not serving dinner here. We have some beautiful charcuterie plates cheese plates, we're gonna have some really interesting honey and bread, some great dry fare, but there's going to be no hot meals here."

The name of the distillery comes from a fond memory of Mehta's honeymoon with his wife, when they spent three weeks in India.

"So up in the foothills of the Himalayas is a place called Shimla and there is a hotel there called Wildflower Hall. And it is magical. It is where actually my mum was from," he added.

"We spent a week there and we never wanted to leave, we actually had a really hard time leaving. And that name has always just kind of stuck with us for something that's always signified beauty, grace and just a wonderful, fun time."

When Mehta is not spending his time working on cocktail recipes and perfecting his alcohol, he will be in the back recording room creating a podcast.

"It's gonna be called Life Distilled. So a lot of people ask me, 'Is it gonna be just kind of dorky kind of guys talking about chemistry and distilling?' No, it's gonna be all about sort of the leisure lifestyle in the Okanagan. So we're going to have bartenders on, we're going to have winemakers on and we're going to have all kinds of people," he said.

A bright red recording sign will be switched on when guests are on, which can be seen from the tasting room.

Mehta will be finishing up the final preparations for the bar and on the alcohol in the new few weeks. Keep an eye on the outside of their front door, where an A-frame will be placed when they're ready to invite people in.

"We want people to have elevated spirits, both when they come in and with what they drink."