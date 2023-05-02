Bike race for all ages coming back to Peach Fest in Penticton

Photo: Josh Shulman Stone Shulman, 11, shows off his skills at Three Blind Mice.

The Penticton Peach Festival is excited to announce the return of the PeachDuro, a way for mountain bike enthusiasts to challenge their skills and endurance.

Presented by RPR Heating & Air Conditioning, the enduro-style bike race saw success last summer, with participants experiencing challenging climbs incredible views and fast technical descents.

"This event puts an emphasis on having a good time while meeting other riders and enjoying the awesome scenery on the Three Blind Mice Trails. It really is about getting out on your bike and having fun while cheering each other on as you bomb down the trails that overlook Okanagan Lake," said Josh Shulman, Peach Festival director overseeing the RPR PeachDuro.



The short course is geared towards younger racers and new riders, whereas the longer course is designed for more experienced racers. Swag and prizes will be handed out to all participants.



Shulman plans to build off the success of the inaugural event at the 2022 Peach Festival, at which a total of 106 riders hit the trails. Participants hailed from all over the Okanagan and from as far away as Switzerland.



Registration is $98 for the long course and $73 for the short course. All riders under 16 must ride/race with a guardian. All riders must purchase a Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) membership prior to the race, for insurance purposes. Memberships can be purchased at www.bikepenticton.com.



The PeachDuro takes place on Sunday, Aug. 13. Participation will be capped at 150 riders, so cyclists are urged to register as soon as possible.

Register online at www.peachfest.com/peachduro, or find it under the events section at peachfest.com and click on RPR PeachDuro.