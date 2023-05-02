South Okanagan man out of jail after weapons charges

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan man is out of jail after being sentenced to time served for a series of skipped parole reporting dates and weapons-related charges.

Matthew Stanley Mitchell, 37, appeared in BC. Provincial Court in Penticton Monday to plead guilty and learn his fate.

Court heard that on March 11, 2020 at 3 a.m., police in Penticton found Mitchell in possession of a hunting knife strapped to his leg and with brass knuckles in his pocket, the latter of which is a prohibited weapon.

Upon release, Mitchell then repeatedly breached his bail conditions to report to his parole officer.

On June 2, 2020, a resident of Pineridge Drive in Oliver called police to report multiple gunshots. She said she observed multiple men crossing over a fence heading into a nearby field, carrying what looked like long guns.

Police responded, and Miller was one of the men eventually apprehended at the scene. Approximately 30 shots had been discharged in the area, which was adjacent to a residential community.

Mitchell has been in custody since February 23, following a few years of intermittent custody and release.

Crown and defence lawyers agreed to a joint submission of 90 days total jail time for the weapon charges and breach of bail, plus a weapons possession prohibition, to which Judge Gregory Koturbash agreed. With time already served, plus enhanced credit, that meant Mitchell was a free man Monday.

Koturbash took note of the fact that these are Mitchell's first weapons-related charge. Court records show Mitchell has a previous conviction for drunk driving in 2016.

Mitchell declined to comment in court, other thank thanking the judge.