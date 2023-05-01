Penticton's 100 Women Who Care distribute money to the arts

Photo: Alora Parks

The 100 Women Who Care charitable group in Penticton welcomed three non-profit organizations at their spring meeting, distributing donated money.

The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from local organizations in need of funds, met last week hosted by Tin Whistle Brewery, Honey Toast and Wildflower Distilling Co.

It was the group's first "themed" event, focusing on arts-related causes: the Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts, the Penticton Public Library and the Ryga Festival Society.

"The charities graced us with creative presentations including a sing-along, spoken word poetry, and the wisdom of 'rude cross-stitch', in addition to sharing how their programs promote inclusion, a sense of belonging, and joy in our communities," the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen explained in an email update.

"In the end, the Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts went home with a donation of $3,250, and the Penticton Public Library and the Ryga Festival Society received a donation of $500 each!"

The group sent their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, especially the 100 Women Who Care members who keep the giving circle going.

Their next event is Wednesday, June 14 at Little Engine Winery. For more information about 100 Women Who Care and how to get involved, click here.

