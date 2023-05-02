Penticton to declare 'Youth Week,' featuring days of events and celebrations

Photo: Casey Richardson

Penticton is celebrating Youth Week, offering a lineup of events culminating in a roller-skating party at Gyro Park.

Youth Week started in the city in 2022, with a goal of highlighting findings from the "No Where to Go Report" on local youth homelessness. The 2023 event will focus on the issue of food insecurity amongst young Pentictonites.

“Youth make up an important component of our community, and this week is just one opportunity to celebrate the value they add to Penticton,” says Jamie Lloyd-Smith, City of Penticton’s social development specialist.

“Youth are our future leaders, and we want them to feel celebrated while also having fun.”

Events for this year take place all week, and include activities like an open mic night, a session on renting skills, intergenerational cooking, art workshops with seniors and more.

It all ends Friday, May 5 with a roller rink party sponsored by Penticton Roller Skate at the Activate Penticton rink next to Gyro Park, complete with a BBQ helmed by the Penticton Fire Department and Total Restoration Penticton kicking off at 4 p.m.

“This week of events could not have been possible without all the incredible partners in our community who allow us to highlight the interests, accomplishments and diversity of youth in our community,” says Melisa Edgerly, peer support supervisor at Foundry Penticton.

“These are challenging times but by being inclusive and welcoming we can meet them together.”

The City of Penticton has also partnered with BC Transit to offer free transit to those age 18 and under during Youth Week, available with a valid ID when boarding the bus.

For a full list of Youth Week events, click here.

Penticton city council is expected to officially adopt Youth Week at Tuesday's council meeting.