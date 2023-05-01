Public washrooms re-open for season, extend hours in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has reopened its seasonal public washroom facilities.

Starting today, Monday May 1, families and residents at parks and beaches can expect the following additional public washrooms to be open for use between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Skaha Lake Park - East and Main

Jubilee Pavilion

Lakawanna Park

Previously open washrooms will now extend their hours to match, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Okanagan Park

Skaha East

Skaha Main

Lakawanna

Gyro Rink

Riverside

Sudbury

Lions Park

Some public washrooms have yet to open. Those adjacent to the laneway of the 200 block of Main Street will open in conjunction with the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association Community Market on May 20, and the washrooms at Okanagan Lake Marina will open May 19.

Residents and visitors are also asked to kindly dispose of any garbage or recycling in bins provided.