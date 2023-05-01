Accused Naramata double-murderer Wade Cudmore denied bail review ahead of trial

Photo: Wade Cudmore

Accused Okanagan murderer Wade Cudmore will remain behind bars until trial.

In a B.C. Supreme Court session in Penticton Monday, Cudmore appeared via video from custody, seeking a bail review ahead of his 2024 trial for a double murder in Naramata.

Cudmore, 34, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in June 2021 for the killing of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. The Fryers' bodies were found by two hikers in a remote area near Naramata in May 2021.

Trial will be held in Kelowna courts in June, 2024, but Cudmore had been hoping for release from incarceration in the meantime. He has been in custody since spring 2021.

On Monday, a request by Cudmore through his lawyer for a bail review was denied by a judge. A routine publication ban protects the details behind that decision. Cudmore will remain incarcerated ahead of trial.

Anthony Graham, 36, has also been charged in the Fryers' murders, but he remains out of custody at large, with a warrant outstanding for his arrest.

A month after the Fryer brothers were killed, Cudmore's mother, Kathy Richardson, was found killed in her Naramata home.

Police have just recently announced charges in that homicide, against 23-year-old Ekene Dillichuwu Anigbo and 22-year-old Jalen Falk, both known Lower Mainland gangsters.

Anyone who has any information about Anthony Graham’s whereabouts, or additional information into the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer or Kathy Richardson is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.