Annual Penticton Sikh Temple Vaisakhi Parade coming this weekend, and all are invited

Photo: Casey Richardson

The annual Vaisakhi Parade hosted by the Penticton Sikh Temple is coming this Sunday, May 7, with the public invited to enjoy the spectacle and celebration.

Hundreds of people will line the streets around the Temple on South Main Street, taking in the procession as it winds its way around the neighbourhood.

The City of Penticton is giving drivers in the area a heads up that road closures and crowds of foot traffic will be present throughout the day.

According to a city press release: "The procession leaves the temple, at 3290 South Main Street, at 12 noon, travelling south on South Main, turning right on Yorkton Avenue, then right on Wilson Street. The parade continues north until turning right onto Green Avenue W, then right onto South Main Street to head back to the temple."

Rolling road closures will take place between 12-3 p.m., depending on where the parade is within the 3.8 km circuit.

Members of the public are welcome to join in the celebrations, which extend beyond the parade. There will be music, floats and food, celebrating this Sikh tradition. For more information, click here.