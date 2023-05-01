Penticton has lots to offer for upcoming Mother's Day

Photo: Travel Penticton

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

As April turns to May, now is the time to plan the perfect gifts and experiences in Penticton for Mother's Day.

To let the mother or mothers in your life know how much they mean, what better gift than a relaxing stay-cation? The Bowmont Motel is located just off Okanagan Lake and has an outdoor pool, hot tub and sauna.

They are currently running a package deal that is perfect for wine lovers. It includes a one night stay, a bottle of wine, two VIP wine tastings and a discount card for a local winery, all starting at $99.

Another relaxing staycation option is a Sip & Stay package at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, a modern hotel with an indoor pool and hut tub located adjacent to the South Okanagan Events Centre and Cascades Casino.

Packages start at $174, and include one night's stay, a hot buffet breakfast and two cans of Cannery Brewing beer.

If a stay-cation isn't the right vibe, Mother's Day brunch is a great option. Bench 1775, Phantom Creek Estates, Nighthawk Vineyards, Slackwater Brewing and the Penticton Lakeside Resort are just a few Penticton and area venues offering unique brunch options for Mom. More information can be found here.

Looking for something more adventurous? Elephant Island Winery is hosting "A Night of Magic for Mom" on June 2, so tickets could be a perfect Mother's Day gift. Sip wine and enjoy the illusions of magician Ryan Michael, with tickets costing $60 per person.

Hoodoo Adventure Company is hosting a kayak brunch tour on Mother's Day itself, featuring a peaceful paddle on Okanagan Lake leading to a quiet brunch spot on the shoreline, all provided by the Hoodoo team, with tickets costing $128 per person.

And for the mother who just wants something sweet, look no further than Maison Mulnati, Penticton's own authentic French vegan chocolate atelier located in the 200 block of Main Street.

"All the fruits used for the confection are organic and mainly from the Okanagan Valley. We personally choose them carefully and treat them in the atelier (cleaning, peeling, pitting, and slicing before making the jellies)," Maison Mulnati explains on their website.

"Céline and David create every day in a traditional way, replacing industrial mechanics with a gestural style filled with life. It is this energy of love that they put together in their creations, in order to share it with as many people as possible."

To share that love with Mom, enjoy a 10 per cent discount on a 24-piece assorted chocolate box by using the code LOVEMOM24. Orders can be placed through [email protected]

This is just a taste of the many Mother's Day options in Penticton. For more, click here.