Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a young kitty ready to be a 'pampered little princess'

Casey Richardson

An under-one-year-old kitty who's known for being "super sweet" and "super cuddly" at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is ready to settle into a new home.

Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said Elsa would do well in the home with other quiet cats or just as a "pampered little princess" all by herself.

"Elsa is a little bit more shy but if you give her the time man her little heart does open right up," she added.

She also never misses a meal.

If you are interested in meeting this sweetie or some of the other cats and kittens available, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]