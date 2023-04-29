Plenty of Youth Week 2023 activities with the Penticton & District Community Arts Council

Photo: Pixabay

Youth Week will be full of activities throughout the community thanks to the Penticton & District Community Arts Council, Foundry Penticton and local organizations/businesses kicking in again this year.

BC Youth Week is a provincial celebration of youth held annually during the first week of May, with a goal to promote awareness of youth, and is an opportunity to learn from the young people in their community.

PDCAC said this year Penticton has a focus on youth food accessibility.

In partnership with the YES Project (Boys & Girls Clubs of the Okanagan), Penticton Seniors’Drop-in Centre, Penticton Public Library and Grooveyard, two artsy activities during this upcoming week to celebrate and support the creativity of the youth in the community.

The first event, “Pages Across Generations: A Youth and Senior Zine Project”, will be running on Wednesday, May 3 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre, Lounge Space.

This is a free drop-in workshop open to youth (ages 12-24.) and seniors (55+), invites participants to share your experience as a youth or a senior and create a zine to fight stigma together.

All styles of art, collage, poem and prose are welcome. No experience or preregistration is necessary.

This event will also be taking place again during Seniors’ Week. Participants can choose to come to one or both.

The second event, "Groovy Heads Painting Project,” runs on Saturday, May 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Penticton Public Library Auditorium.

Participants age 12-24 are invited to come and make a groovy cardboard head painting together. The finished paintings will be displayed at the Grooveyard. No experience is necessary or preregistration is needed.

Participants can enter a draw for the chance to win a $25 gift certificate for the Grooveyard.

For the full list of events happening during Youth Week, visit the arts council website here.

The Penticton Arts Council Galleries are currently open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are located at 220 Manor Park Avenue in the Leir House Cultural Centre.

