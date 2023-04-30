Riddle Road Park community seeking upgrades to the amenities from Penticton council

Photo: Contributed Picture from the RIddle Road groups of the 'General debris at the entrance."

A member of the Riddle Road FireSmart will be presenting a request from local area residents and extensive community groups to install amenities at Riddle Road Park to council on Tuesday.

Riddle Road FireSmart, the Penticton Disc Golf Club and the community are seeking park additions such as toilets, waste receptacles, signage, and a general clean up of the area from debris and barbed wire.

In their letter to council, the groups say that with Riddle Road Park being “extensively used” by a licensed disc golf club, hikers, bikers, dog walkers, horseback riders and naturalists, there is a need for an upgrade in amenities.

“The area and fences have been allowed to degenerate since the area was leased as Forestry Grazing prior to 2013. There is abundant grass and weed growth from Johnson Spring Creek which surfaces near the entrance gate, a fire hazard to the local community,” their letter reads.

“Parking is limited to eight spots on Upper Riddle Road and there is a parking lot near the Trans Canada Trail, which has a garbage receptacle. There are no other receptacles and park users often use the residents garbage bins or just abandon garbage and dog feces. The disc golf club brings in porta potties whenever they host a tournament.”

The groups also included pictures of the area currently.

Council will hear more from the Riddle Road FireSmart representative on Tuesday.