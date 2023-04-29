Penticton lacrosse groups requesting council for upgrades to Lacrosse Box at Skaha Lake

Photo: Penticton Lacrosse

The Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association is presenting to council on Tuesday to request some improvements to the Lacrosse Box at Skaha Lake.

In the letter addressed to council, the association expresses their concern about the limited availability of practice and game facilities for lacrosse teams and dry floor sports in the area.

"As you may know, the Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association and the Penticton Flames Junior B lacrosse team currently face significant challenges in securing dedicated space for practice, games, and tournaments. Each year, Memorial Arena is only available for a limited time due to the return of ice, and the Maclaren Arena is limited due to the height of the ceiling and the return of the ice," their letter reads.

"As a result, these teams are often forced to move to other communities to complete their season, which burdens all groups and their ability to run tournaments and hold a proper schedule."

The association said for the 2023 season they are being relocated to the Okanagan Hockey Academy rink and will need to hold one of their tournaments at the Summerland Arena.

"We are encouraged by Penticton's most recent Parks and Recreation Master Plan (PRMP), which seems to be aligned with addressing solutions. Through multiple consultations with the community, the PRMP found the "lack of indoor box lacrosse facility to support this growing sport" and the "conflict between spring/summer ice users and dry floor user groups" as frequent concerns. It further identifies the indoor facility gap to support lacrosse and seeks to "explore solutions to provide space for indoor lacrosse through local and regional partnerships."

They said PRMP also recognized increasing participation in box lacrosse, particularly among Penticton Indian Band (PIB) members, as lacrosse is experiencing a resurgence of interest among First Nations in Canada.

"We propose renovating the Lacrosse Box at Skaha Lake for year-round or weather-permitting use. As this facility already has dedicated space and exists. This would provide a dedicated space for lacrosse teams in the area to practice, play games, and host tournaments, in conjunction with the other facilities' availability," their letter reads.

"This project can significantly impact the community, particularly for the Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association and the Penticton Flames Junior B lacrosse team. It will also benefit all sports that require a dry floor. We urge the City of Penticton to support this initiative and help make this renovation a reality."

Council will hear from the association on Tuesday during the Committee of the Whole meeting.