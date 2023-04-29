Princeton Volunteer Fire Department douse brush fires rekindled from previous burn piles

Photo: Princeton Volunteer Fire Department

The Princeton Volunteer Fire Department is reminding everyone to recheck their burn piles in this hot, dry weather.

Members spent the last few days cleaning up brush fire calls and both were found to have been rekindled from previous burns.

"Glad we were called to make sure these didn't spread," the department said on Facebook.

Dry conditions persist across the province this spring, carrying over from last year's warm fall, and the cooler, drier March leading plants to have been slower to green up, the fine fuels are dry, which can ignite quickly and spread pretty quickly through those grasses.