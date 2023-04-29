Extra helicopter activity in Penticton for search and rescue training

Photo: Mike Biden

There may be some extra helicopter activity on Saturday around the Penticton area, as the Penticton & District Search & Rescue sharpen up their skills.

PENSAR manager Randy Brown shared that the team will be working with Eclipse and TopFlight Helicopter companies as CDFL (long line rescue) members conduct their annual re-certification.

"The Penticton and area is lucky to have 2 air carriers that support SAR rescue activities ensuring we have coverage 365 days a year to help those in need," he said in the social media post.

For more information on PenSAR and how you can get involved as a volunteer or donor, click here.