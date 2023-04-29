Penticton councillors proposing addition of Riverside Park skate park lighting

Photo: City of Penticton

Three Penticton councillors will be introducing a notice of motion at the upcoming council meeting to install lights at the skate park in Riverside Park to improve safety.

Coun. Ryan Graham, Coun. Isaac Gilbert and Coun. Amelia Boultbee detailed their motion for council in the upcoming agenda, which would direct staff to use funds from the provincial grant, the Growing Communities Fund, to install lights at the skate park.

The motion proposal states that the idea aligns with council priorities to "support strategies that reduce crime and increase a sense of community safety."

"Youth and kids deserve to play and hangout out in safe spaces.," the motion reads. "Riverside park has seen vandalism at the washrooms and in the park boundary. This can lead to more crime and mischief in the park."

They added that lighting is an element of crime prevention through environmental design by allowing for better sight lines and observations at night.

"This keeps all community members accountable and makes a space more comfortable to be in, especially at night."

The councillors are also asking for staff to be directed to report on projects that can be funded by the Growing Communities Fund and list them in their priorities.

Council will discuss the motion on Tuesday.