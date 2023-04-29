Okanagan artists unveil new mural in Penticton adding to their work across the valley

Photo: Contributed

An Okanagan couple who has spent the last decade decorating the valley with their hand-designed murals has added another to a building in Penticton.

The paintings, which cover the side of the newer apartment building 285 Westminster, were installed this past week downtown.

Husband-wife duo Dylan and Liz Ranney are the creative minds behind the art and have been working together since before they were dating.

"We've done a number of murals around Kelowna, the Okanagan, and BC," Dylan said. "My wife and I do everything together. She does the bulk of what I would call client care and graphic design and then I do the bulk of actual painting and installing."

He added that his wife's style brings in a bold, more colourful, abstract and illustrative style to the pieces, while he leans toward creating neorealism or impressionism.

Their "collaborative aesthetic", as Dylan describes it, is what was specifically developed for their company, Jomae Arts.

"We try to have a consistent style through all of the pieces that we brand with Jomae, so that's kind of the style, we settled on bold, colourful, illustrative, with black and white, realistic elements," he added.

They currently have pieces in Kelowna, North Vancouver, Victoria, Clearwater and Penticton.

The latest addition in Penticton was started two years ago, with the full painting being completed in a month. The installation, which had to wait until spring, took three days.

"This is actually the only mural we've done prefabbed on panels and then delivered, typically we show up and paint on site."

The design was inspired by Mission Group wanting to show their support of ecology and environmental growth.

"We ended up settling on something a little bit more contemporary, which is this sort of abstract floral landscape with this family of bears kind of travelling through it," Dylan said.

"And just kind of a tie in from this onwards and upwards contemporary motives, and then remembering where we are and we share the land with the animals respect to their space as well."

Check out more of the work on their website here or through their social media.

Photo: Casey Richardson

Photo: Casey Richardson