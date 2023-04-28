Minor earthquake occurred Friday morning in Manning Park, south of Princeton

Photo: United States Geological Survey

A small earthquake occurred in Manning Park Friday morning,

The 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred about 37 kilometres southwest of Princeton at around 10:15 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada. It occurred at a depth of 7.4 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada lists an earthquake of this magnitude as “recorded on local seismographs, but generally not felt."

A few people in Princeton posted on social media that they felt the quake.

There have been no reports of any damage.