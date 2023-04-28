Landslide by Highway 97 south of Summerland

Photo: Brandon Blake/Back To Our Roots Construction A slide near Summerland Friday, as viewed from Naramata. A small landslide took place Friday afternoon on Highway 97 near Summerland.

DriveBC received reports of rocks on the road in the area north of Trout Creek, before the hill leading up to Summerland.

Photos show a large plume of dust enveloping that portion of the highway shortly before 1 p.m.

A Castanet reader reported it was very difficult to see while driving through the incident.

A similar slide took place earlier this week, during which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reported there was no material on the highway.

"This location is a known slide site, and this type of activity typically happens a couple of times per year," reads a statement from MoTI.

DriveBC is urging drivers to proceed with caution. They have not reported any interruption to traffic at this time.

Have photos or videos of the slide? Send to [email protected]