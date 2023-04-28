City of Penticton plan to lobby province for equal support for construction of new housing gains fans at local government conference

Photo: Castanet

A new proposal from the City of Penticton that would to see the provincial government match municipal funding in the construction of new housing has earned the support of the Southern Interior Local Government Association.

The annual convention sees delegates from municipalities around the Southern Interior gather to discuss local issues and band together on issues to later lobby for to the province.

Six members of Penticton council and one staff member are in Vernon for the SILGA convention, at an estimated total cost of $8,000.

Delegates this week approved the City of Penticton's motion that would “establish a model that provides provincial funding equal or greater in value to any donated land a local government contributes for the purpose of attainable and affordable housing projects.”

“We know the demand for attainable and affordable housing is growing and that we need to be proactive and collaborative in finding solutions,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who spoke to the motion.

“We need to break down the silos that prevent projects from proceeding and build partnerships with senior levels of government. I’m glad our SILGA colleagues feel the same way and look forward to debating the motion at UBCM.”

The Union of B.C. Municipalities Annual General Meeting takes place in the fall, at which time the motion will be subject to debate.

Bloomfield notes the City of Penticton’s Official Community Plan-Housing Task Force on Housing has now been established and will examine residential growth trends and housing needs, assist with targeted consultation to gather input on housing needs and review and recommend new and innovative housing forms to benefit housing affordability.

“As a council, we have made it a priority to proactively plan for deliberate growth and want to ensure that every option available is examined and assessed so that we can meet the demand,” Bloomfield said, referencing the City of Penticton’s Official Community Plan Housing Task Force looking at how to increase affordable housing supply.

“A partnership where the province matches municipal contributions can play a role in creating that supply."