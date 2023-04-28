Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen now accepting applications for students needing help with post-secondary schooling

Photo: Contributed Andréanne Beaumier-Fortin and her kids benefited from the Community Foundation of South Okanagan-Similkameen.

A local mom's story of juggling parenthood and going back to school is an example of how Community Foundation of South Okanagan-Similkameen bursaries can help.

Andréanne Beaumier-Fortin is a working single mother who is currently pursuing studies in practical nursing. She received financial support from the Community Foundation in the form of a bursary, which helped her achieve her goals.

“Between work, kids and school, it sometimes can get overwhelming,” says Beaumier-Fortin. “Having extra financial support helps to relieve some of the stress and keeps me afloat.”

The Community Foundation offers funding annually, with awards totalling more than $40,000 through ten different bursaries ranging from $200 to $3,500.

Applications are now open for this year's round of bursaries. Applicants must live within the boundaries of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, or have graduated from a high school in the region within the last five years.

Each of the ten bursary funds has specific criteria. Students are encouraged to apply for any and all bursaries that apply to them.

For more information and to apply before the May 31 deadline, click here.