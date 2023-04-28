201462
Penticton  

City of Penticton urges caution ahead of potential high water flow, flooding this weekend

Use caution near creeks

The City of Penticton has put out a warning to residents and visitors to be aware of potential flooding.

Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, and the River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the BC Interior, including the Okanagan.

"As levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, being near creeks or other fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous," reads a news release from the city April 28.

The public is advised to take caution in the following ways:

  • Stay clear of fast-flowing creeks, rivers and potentially unstable banks
  • Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams
  • Remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing risk of drowning

Residents can register for emergency notifications online here.

