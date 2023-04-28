City of Penticton urges caution ahead of potential high water flow, flooding this weekend

Photo: Chelsea Powrie File photo - Ellis Creek during the 2020 freshet season.

The City of Penticton has put out a warning to residents and visitors to be aware of potential flooding.

Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, and the River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the BC Interior, including the Okanagan.

"As levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, being near creeks or other fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous," reads a news release from the city April 28.

The public is advised to take caution in the following ways:

Stay clear of fast-flowing creeks, rivers and potentially unstable banks

Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams

Remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing risk of drowning

Residents can register for emergency notifications online here.