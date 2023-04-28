City of Penticton urges caution ahead of potential high water flow, flooding this weekend

Photo: Chelsea Powrie
File photo - Ellis Creek during the 2020 freshet season.
The City of Penticton has put out a warning to residents and visitors to be aware of potential flooding.
Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, and the River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the BC Interior, including the Okanagan.
"As levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, being near creeks or other fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous," reads a news release from the city April 28.
The public is advised to take caution in the following ways:
- Stay clear of fast-flowing creeks, rivers and potentially unstable banks
- Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams
- Remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing risk of drowning
Residents can register for emergency notifications online here.