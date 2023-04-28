Penticton Nissan dealership celebrates fifth birthday with a splash

Photo: Penticton Nissan
Penticton Nissan celebrated its fifth birthday Thursday night with an all-out bash at the dealership.
Complete with a red carpet, the event saw staff and customers enjoy food, drinks and prize giveaways.
The grand prize of a weekend giveaway was won by Lisa Hamilton.
Nissan thanked its customers and the community for half a decade of support, with more to come.