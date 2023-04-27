Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen urging residents to prepare now for spring melt and potential floods

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has sent out a reminder to residents and property to prepare ahead of time for upcoming spring freshet.

"Now is the time to take appropriate measures to protect your property and buildings from potential rising waters and drainage issues," reads a news release from the RDOS issued Thursday.

"Taking proactive measures and assessing your property and buildings before freshet can help prevent or minimize potential damage."

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Southern Interior which includes the Okanagan watershed.

Above-normal temperatures are forecasted this weekend, reaching highs in the 20s. As a result, high water flows, including potential flooding, is possible.

"Residents are reminded to stay clear of high flow rivers and creeks, and if you see flooding, contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456, or in case of an emergency, call 9-1-1."

Those living in vulnerable areas on or near floodplains within the RDOS should prepare now.

The Regional District has activated sandbag centres across the region, information on which can be found at emergency.rdos.bc.ca or by contacting the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225 or email [email protected]

"Emergency preparedness also includes establishing plans to ensure your family and pet’s needs are considered before an unexpected event occurs. Pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an Evacuation Alert or Order," the RDOS says.

Residents can also visit the British Columbian government's website to learn more about flood response and the environment.