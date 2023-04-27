Smoke plume near Penticton is prescribed fire as part of wildfire mitigation

Photo: Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed that a large plume of smoke that ballooned in Penticton's Carmi area Thursday afternoon was part of a prescribed burn initiative.

Shaelee Stearns, fire information officer, said the burn is part of ongoing project to remove potential wildfire fuels from the Ellis Creek area above Penticton.

"It's for mitigation, so it's good," Stearns said.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Castanet News' Casey Richardson reports that roads in the area of the sudden plume of smoke near Penticton Thursday are blocked by signs indicating it is a "prescribed fire."

Photo: Casey Richardson

ORIGINAL: 1:10 p.m.

A large plume of smoke has appeared in the hills east of Penticton Thursday afternoon.

The plume appears to be situated above the Carmi area.

Photos show a mix of grey and white smoke.

Castanet's Casey Richardson is en route to find out more, and this article will be updated. Castanet has reached out to BC Wildfire Service to confirm whether this is a controlled burn or a wildfire.

