Summerland museum shares the story of the research station

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society headed back to the 1980s with a look at the opening of the state-of-the-art laboratory and office facility at the Federally owned Summerland Research Station.

This opening commenced 36 years ago on April 28, 1987. According to the museum, the work on this five-story complex commenced in November 1984 and was completed at a total cost of $23.8 million.

The 12,000-square-metre building still sits on the hills overlooking Sunoka Beach.

Filled with offices and laboratories for researchers, scientists work on the production and protection of tree fruits and grapes, soil management, and food processing.

"It also houses 90 controlled-atmosphere rooms and 716 square metres of greenhouse space to provide special growing conditions for research materials," the museum wrote it it's post.

"The Research Station was first established in Summerland in 1914 under the name The Dominion Experimental Farm. The farm's aim was to provide research to help solve the problems of a developing agricultural industry, and thus began the study of tree fruits, field crops, vegetables, poultry, domestic animals, and, later, ornamental plants."

Canadian agriculture has thrived thanks to some of the work done at the research station, leading to the development of disease-resistant fruits and vegetables, the control of viral, bacterial, and fungal diseases, and pioneering work in the management of pests, such as the sterile codling moth program.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media.

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society