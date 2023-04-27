Annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign set to launch next week in South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Mark Brett, Penticton Herald/Local Journalism Initiative

This year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is guaranteed to do just that, put smiles on the faces of parents and kids in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

From May 1-7 and for the third year in a row, 100 per cent of the proceeds from cookie sales at the four locations will go to the OSNS Legacy Foundation.

The selection of OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre again this year is part of the quarter-million-dollar commitment made in 2022 to the foundation by the Stawarz family, owner operators of the region’s Tim Hortons.

Last year, more than $45,000 was raised and organizers are hoping to reach $50,000 this time around.

“You can’t even imagine the smiles this is going to bring to so many people,” said OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre executive director Heather Miller. “Having Tim Hortons give that kind of money to a charity organization like ours, to help sustain our ability to continue delivering those services to our families that need them the most, is incredible.

“We really believe in greeting everyone who comes through the door with a warm, friendly smile and hopefully with their unique individual successes they also leave with a warm, friendly smile.”

According to Nicole Macmillan of the Stawarz family, store employees are up for the challenge.

“Our teams are rallied up and ready to surpass last year’s fundraising goal,” she said in a news release. “We are encouraging pre-orders and bulk sales this year. To learn more, get in touch with our local Tim Hortons so we can get the love and smiles going to support this great organization.”

The OSNS Legacy Foundation goal is securing the delivery of paediatric and family services for an estimated 1,600 clients throughout the South Okanagan annually.

That includes the work of technicians at the Penticton-based centre as well as out-client assistance.

The Canada-wide Smile Cookie campaign supports more than 600 charity and community groups and last year raised $15 million in one week.

Smile Cookies can be purchased at Tim Hortons locations in Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos.

The cookies are $1.50 each and the restaurant is recommending pre-orders and bulk sales to help them reach their goal.

The folks at OSNS are also inviting people to share their Cookie Smiles photos on social media and tag, @osnspenticton and @osnslegacyfoundation.

Online orders for Smile Cookies can be made at www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie

For more about the centre and the work it does, visit www.osns.org