PENSAR rescues ATV user stranded in the snow in mountains above Summerland

Photo: PENSAR

It was a busy Tuesday for search volunteers in Penticton.

Penticton Search and Rescue says they were first called out to help find a missing senior in the area of the hospital. PENSAR deployed 19 members and located the 66-year-old man at 5 p.m.

“A happy and quick ending to this task,” said group spokesperson Randy Brown.

As crew members were demobilizing at the hall, RCMP called them for help rescuing an ATV user who was stranded in deep snow in the Munro Lake area northeast of Summerland.

Two rescue teams made up of seven volunteers ventured into the area with a tracked UTV. Despite challenging snow conditions in the Munroe Lake area, the rescue team located the subject at 9 p.m. and escorted him to his vehicle.

“PENSAR would like to remind backcountry travellers that although it may seem like spring in the valley bottom, there is still lots of snowing the upper elevations and travelling in these unstable snow conditions can be challenging and users may find themselves in untenable situations,” said Brown.

These rescue operations can be a challenge and take time with specialized resources.

“Our recommendation is to plan and prepare and err on the side of caution until backcountry snow conditions improve,” Brown added.