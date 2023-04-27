Penticton hosting 'Day of Mourning' to remember workers lost or injured on the job

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is hosting a Day of Mourning this Friday, in honour of those around the province who have died or been injured on the job.

“Everyone expects to go home after a day’s work but far too many people don’t make it or suffer lasting trauma,” said Daniel York, the City of Penticton’s senior advisor on occupational health and safety, in a press release Wednesday.

“The Day of Mourning is a chance to remember those who have died, been injured or suffered an illness due to their work. It’s also a chance to honour them by committing to working together to ensure worker safety is a priority for all of us.”

Penticton's event will be held at Gyro Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Representatives from the city, the RCMP, CUPE 608, the Penticton Fire Department and WorkSafe BC will speak and place a carnation in a commemorative wreath.

Daniel York and Curtis Gibbons, local president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, are guests on the latest edition of PenTALKton sharing their personal stories, available online here.