Penticton Walmart parking lot drug dealer's sentencing appeal denied

A convicted Penticton drug dealer has failed to convince the court system his sentence was unjust.

Elkena Knauff, 37, was found guilty of selling illegal drugs in the Penticton Walmart parking lot in 2017 following a lengthy trial.

He attempted to appeal that conviction to no avail earlier this year, after the B.C. Court of Appeals called his excuses for the events "utterly unbelievable."

Knauff then attempted to have his sentence, for 30 months' imprisonment, a request which was also roundly denied according to an April 19 Court of Appeals decision.

Knauff has a lengthy criminal record including both violent and non-violent offences, as well as a history of drug addiction, according to court findings.

The April 19 decision notes "he is at high risk to re-offend."

"I am not satisfied that the safety of the community can be preserved by a [conditional sentence order]. There is no basis for any belief that you have the ability or willingness to comply with conditions of a CSO. Your history of breaching court orders speaks for itself. I consider there would be a significant risk of you reoffending if you were to serve your sentence in the community," reads the decision written by a panel of three appeals court justices.

Knauff's sentence was upheld. His co-accused, Cheryl Aeichele, with no criminal record, was previously given an 18-month conditional sentence to be served in the community.