Penticton’s Youth Park will be closed Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

City crews will be painting the skate bowl and conducting necessary maintenance work.

Crews will also be on hand Thursday to being some spot painting, but the park will remain open.

The park is located at Riverside Park and is a 30,000-square-foot skateboard and BMX park featuring a variety of obstacles and terrain.